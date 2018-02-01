Gingrich Exposes The Obama Spying Cartel: Where The Hell Is The Washington Post?
‘The establishment media is now part of the deep state’…
Fantastic segment. Newt Gingrich with Sean Hannity last night…
hoop February 1st, 2018 at 3:19 pm
“Obama was riding DIRTY!”
Momma February 1st, 2018 at 3:45 pm
I can’t wait to read all about the famous Scandal Free administration of Obama and his esteemed associates.
JM February 1st, 2018 at 4:13 pm
Dems didn’t stand because they’re for a Welfare State that creates helpless and desperate poor, who only vote Democrap to recieve handouts their entire lives. Same reason they want open borders.
max February 1st, 2018 at 4:49 pm
I’m not so sure this is a left/right question anymore. It appears to be leaning more towards right -vs- wrong or perhaps ordinary people -vs- communists. And this analogy is not “pure” by any means because there in significant corruption in the republician sector.
We really need is to destroy the two party system. We need additional political parties — especially those focused on destroying corruption.
Maybe a nation has to have a knock-down-slugfest every so often just to keep the darker side in check? I would not shed a tear if the dems, bankers, wall streeters, FBI, CIA and various other miscreants went up in flames.
Josey February 2nd, 2018 at 12:40 am
I agree! A two party system is easier to manipulate than multiple parties representing their interests. After all that is what true democracy is suppose to be about regardless if some disagree or not with their platforms.
Unimportant February 2nd, 2018 at 1:00 pm
AMERICA IS NOT A DEMOCRACY!!! HELLO???
AMERICA IS A REPUBLIC… No wonder everything is a mess.
Silver Surfer February 2nd, 2018 at 10:43 pm
The “Two Party System” shall remain:
Party 1 – The Deep State.
Party 2 – U.S. Citizens–who are lied to and programmed by mass media, and who are raped by the IRS.
Ramp February 1st, 2018 at 4:44 pm
As I listened to this clip it gave me pause. I understand that in politics the Dem. and the Rep. play the game to win, at all cost. The media if I am correct, was originally set up to be sort of a watch dog. Looking out for the interests of the general common wealth. The way I see it now, the media is in full winning mode. They have pushed all their chips to the globalists.
What happened America?
Josey February 2nd, 2018 at 12:42 am
MSM became owned and operated by corporate elites because they know controlling the narrative is much more powerful then allowing the commoners (The Peoples voice) to voice their opinions. It is quite that simple!
bobdog February 1st, 2018 at 4:47 pm
This is sounding more and more like 3 Days of the Condor every day.
This ain’t cheap politics any more. This is about subverting our own election process from inside the government itself.
I don’t know if this rises to the level of treason or a Constitutional crisis or not, but this is how third world sh*thole countries operate. It’s not good.
Smithw6079 February 1st, 2018 at 5:33 pm
No matter what despicable and illegal statements are in the memo, it won’t make a difference with democrats. They have turned into the party of hate with no solutions, just whining.
Ned February 1st, 2018 at 10:29 pm
Ramp, what happened is we got fat and comfortable, then ignored Jefferson telling us we needed to replace our elected officials periodically – by force if necessary –
once they started buying votes with our money and enriching themselves.
Strayhorse February 1st, 2018 at 11:08 pm
Conspiracies that are truly FELONIES, laws obstructed by many in government that were voted into office and selectively placed in positions of power to UNDERMINE the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Americans CAN NO LONGER STAND FOR SUCH CORRUPTION AND POLICE STATE TACTICS! WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND AN ACCOUNTING. NOW!
Hetta February 2nd, 2018 at 4:41 am
https://www.dailywire.com/news/26320/head-snake-how-obama-made-sure-hillary-was-not-ryan-saavedra
The Prisoner February 2nd, 2018 at 1:03 pm
Gingrich asks where is the Post? Does he not realize the Post is a partner to the intelligence agencies???
Silver Surfer February 2nd, 2018 at 10:48 pm
Correct, the Post was birthed by the CIA.
People are starting to wake up. Next thing you know, they’ll realize that 95% of the “mass shootings” since 2009 were wholly staged (including Las Vegas)–to cultivate public outcry against gun ownership–and to justify confiscation.