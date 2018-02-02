Deep State Wanted All Names Redacted…
Sara Carter reported this afternoon…
BREAKING: @FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ wants all names redacted from #FISAMemo putting pressure on White House and House Intelligence Committee, Government officials say … is releasing names a threat to national security?
Story last night from Sara:
Memo Being ‘Slow-Rolled’ At White House… ‘Concerted Effort’ To Delay Trump…
FBI Calling for names to be “redacted” in “The Memo” defeats the purpose of “The Memo” in providing the transparency into the rogue actions of those named! Seems like FBI in total CYA mode after Wray read Memo#Transparency #ReleaseTheMemo #AmericansHaveTheRightToKbow
Jay Sekulow periscope…
Radio: BREAKING: The Left Launches Last Ditch Effort to Block the Memo https://t.co/OOCakfjhxp
Sara Carter’s appearance last night with Matt Gaetz.
MissSmartyPants February 1st, 2018 at 6:59 pm
Keep the names in the memo.
These ruthless jackals drug Trump and his entire family through hell and back. They passed out copies of the fake dossier to journalists and news networks across the globe.
Not one of these dirty bastards gave a damn about the truth when they spied, smeared, and tried to obstruct a US Presidential election.
Release the memo with ALL of their names.
nuthinmuffin February 1st, 2018 at 7:29 pm
RoyK February 1st, 2018 at 7:59 pm
thenames February 1st, 2018 at 11:00 pm
Like the KGB, that’s how they are behaving.
If you are charged by FBI/DOJ, your name is not redacted.
Well here are major charges and problems with election rigging, spying, abusing power – the names need to stay to see who are these deep state operatives that have been undermining America for at least 25 years.
mike gino February 1st, 2018 at 7:06 pm
Time for a reckoning.
OldSaltUSNR February 1st, 2018 at 7:16 pm
I hate the idea of a Special Counsel (which used to be “Special Prosecutor” under a law since expired). From a Constitutional perspective, trying to put a criminal investigation essentially outside the control of the Executive branch. Moreover, virtually every “principled Special Counsel” as they are politically called, exceeds their mandate, and becomes a conviction hunting machine – “get something, anything on somebody”.
However, for something like the last 25 years (e.g. since Bill Clinton), the FBI and Justice have used investigations to bury criminality or embarrassing information. To every press query, the response is “we can’t comment on active investigations”. After a decent period of time, say four years, eight years, or after anyone who could be indicted has died, the investigation closes with a report buried in Justice archives, and a “.. nothing to see here; move along…” comment.
If EVER there was a purposeful need for a Special Consul, the obvious cover-up at FBI and Justice is it. There is NO WAY they can credibly investigate themselves, when top officials in the department and Bureau are involved in the suspect activities.
As several congressmen have stressed, the FBI and Justice have been stonewalling Congress for over a year, while doing everything possible to obstruct and degrade the Trump Presidency. I do not honestly know the truth about what happened, who did what, and when, but Congress AND the White House should flat out tell the FBI and Intel agencies to “go pound sand” over their “concerns’. The American people need daylight, eye splitting bright sunshine all over the Justice Department, FBI, NSA, CIA, DHS, etc..
Otherwise, just do a “Reagan ATC” on the FBI, shut it down, take the badges and guns, turn every last agent out on the street never to serve in civil service or government again, and assign it’s responsibilities (and budget!!) to other law enforcement agencies. The Feds can search the ranks of honest local law enforcement for new blood, and start from scratch.
Collateral Damage February 1st, 2018 at 7:27 pm
It’s time to accidentally release the original Memo accidentally and just blame a low level aid who is dying of Cancer and radiation poisoning.
TommyLew February 1st, 2018 at 7:37 pm
Release the Documents!
Find out what the DOJ and the FBI have been hiding.
If the DOJ and FBI need to have their Heads removed
SO BE IT!
Nobama February 1st, 2018 at 7:51 pm
If Trump does this, the memo is worthless!
donner February 1st, 2018 at 8:31 pm
rko February 1st, 2018 at 9:12 pm
I agree that we should redact all the names. Arkancide them.
Problem solved.
Jim McFalls February 2nd, 2018 at 12:55 am
Judy Jenkem February 1st, 2018 at 9:27 pm
No. Fucking. Redactions.
ALberto February 1st, 2018 at 9:46 pm
IT’S GO TIME!
RandyLee February 1st, 2018 at 10:30 pm
there would be little point to the memo if the names are redacted. sorry dems and others, no one is as stupid as you.
SSI01 February 1st, 2018 at 10:35 pm
If they named individuals, innocent individuals, in their reports – then they should have the moral courage to name themselves as the investigators. I say redact the names of the innocent, or those who were wronged – and for damned sure name each and every other party who was responsible for this flagrant abuse of Federal law. If this memo isn’t complete or doesn’t tell the “whole story,” whatever that is (a la Schiff and the others), then I challenge them to release the documents that WILL make this a complete story. If you’ve got the cards to change the game, now’s the time to slap them on the table. Otherwise, SHUT UP. And BTW, I believe the same as Judge Napolitano – if the Democrats have their own memo telling the “truth,” then produce that, with the documents to back it up – or SHUT UP.
For the hundredth time, this entire investigation was predicated on fabricated evidence – fairy tales, nonsense information. How on earth can that be classified? If all they want to do is redact names, then that means the memo is factually correct and they only want their names removed so those names are not associated with an atrocity. In other words, to protect their reputations. And that, folks, does not rise to the level of material that has to be protected by a classification caveat.
RELEASE THE DAMNED THING ALREADY.
jamazian February 2nd, 2018 at 6:29 am
If they have done nothing wrong ….. they have nothing to fear …..that memo is OUR property and it is our RIGHT to know what it says.
V February 2nd, 2018 at 7:34 am
It’s good to see people standing up for what is right.
Joseph Chiara February 2nd, 2018 at 7:54 am
Yeah, and I want to be 27 again.
Screw these dirty cops continuing their cover up.
Wray is a dirty cop like Comey. Sessions is worse.
We need people of intelligence, courage, commitment to the rule of law equally applied, and transparency at those positions. Wray and Sessions have none of these qualities. They need to be removed. They obstruct justice and protect corruption.
They are criminals serving as high ranking public officials.
yep February 2nd, 2018 at 9:31 am
ha, we already know the names….
here is the 4 page memo
https://www.scribd.com/document/369668690/Qanon-Decode-Four-Posts-Sunday-Jan-21-2018-Will-Sessions-Drop-the-Hammer-Vers-17-0-Jan-21-2018
Chad C February 2nd, 2018 at 9:58 am
The people who broke the laws need to be identified, investigated, and prosecuted. There is still lots of room at Gitmo. The public needs to know what barack hussein, rice, lynch, comey, hillary, mueller, rosenstein, and many others may have attempted to circumvent the laws of this great nation.
We are most fortunate that we have PRESIDENT TRUMP in the White House to help drain the swamp. I shudder every time I think that hillary might have been elected. The 8 yeats of barack hussein were tragic enough.
PRESIDENT TRUMP – MAGA – Today and 2020!!