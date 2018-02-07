Dossier Scandal Deepens With More Ties To Hillary

Posted by Kane on February 7, 2018 4:59 amCategories:
Update from Catherine Herridge on Grassley’s criminal referral on Christopher Steele…
Whitehouse Clown February 6th, 2018 at 9:16 pm
Sid was the bag man?
Kane February 6th, 2018 at 10:22 pm
Imagine Chris Steele’s legal bills. He’s fighting 2 civil suits plus all the Congressional stuff, and now a criminal referral. At least the bastard is suffering now, and Trump is in the White House, so Steele is a double loser.
Lawrence D'Alonzo February 6th, 2018 at 10:28 pm
Here’s what I think. Steele was a patsy for the Russians. What would have happen if Clinton won, don’t you think the Russian would hold that info over her head. They knew who was paying for all of this, Clinton. The Russians win no matter what happens. There goal is to keep us fighting with each other. There winning
SW February 7th, 2018 at 10:13 am
Nice try Comrade, the point is no matter who is at fault, that ‘Justice’ will prevail. Russia hasn’t won squat, they have been exposed if anything else. Russia is NOT our friend, China is NOT our friend. Face it, we are alone in this world so it would do US best to clean house and get back on tract.
Al February 7th, 2018 at 5:09 pm
Let’s see, and hope he rolls over on his fellow travelers.
rick February 7th, 2018 at 7:23 pm
He missed a court date in his suit against Buzzfeed. It is said he has disappeared. If he was a spy he knows how to do that.
yep February 7th, 2018 at 6:29 pm
hang this cu*t….never mind jail…she practiced sedition and treason….hang her or the people will…..period