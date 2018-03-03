Broward Sheriff Accused Of Affair With 17 Year-Old
Here’s the story as well as I can figure it out. These videos were all made and uploaded to Youtube in 2012 when Scott Israel was running for Broward Sheriff. The Youtube account still exists and it has never uploaded any videos except these three. They were just recently discovered and posted on Twitter yesterday (see the tweet at the bottom of the story). All are short and worth watching. I am including the text verbatim as it was posted on the Youtube pages for each clip.
You know about the illegitimate child of Broward County Sheriff’s candidate Scott Israel. The happily married father of triplets, also had a girlfriend who had an abortion. Scott’s family and friends know nothing about this “friend” he kept on the side for six-months.
Have you met the former girlfriend of Broward County Sheriff’s candidate Scott Israel? The happily married father of triplets, Scott seems to have a “friend” that his wife Susan knows nothing about. Integrity? That’s Scott Israel. Illegitimate children? That’s Scott Israel. A much younger girlfriend on the side? That’s Scott Israel.
Meet the former girlfriend of Broward County Sheriff’s candidate Scott Israel. The happily married father of triplets, Scott seems to have a “friend” that his wife Susan knows nothing about. Integrity? That’s Scott Israel. Illegitimate children? That’s Scott Israel. A much younger girlfriend on the side? That’s Scott Israel.
And here’s the tweet that exposed the story yesterday…
BOMBSHELL: Women says she had a 6 month affair with Sheriff Scott Israel when SHE WAS ONLY 17 and he made her have an abortion when she became pregnant. She said she didn't know he had a wife & kids.
This was 1 of 3 videos uploaded to YouTube 5 YEARS AGO.https://t.co/JsWPhjTBjI pic.twitter.com/es9XYgceGW
— Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) March 1, 2018
JM March 2nd, 2018 at 3:46 pm
Dear Rick Scott, FL Legislature and voters of Broward County… really? Must be a law in existence, or one you can pass… to get… this… piece of dirt… out of office!
David Goodspeed March 2nd, 2018 at 4:01 pm
Hey Scott!
Sounds like you’re really looking after those kids but just not when it comes to protection.
You’re just another dirt bag Hillary supporter aren’t you.
You’re so cute…..NOT!
T C S March 2nd, 2018 at 4:02 pm
As much as I want to believe this I have doubts… We’ve seen it over and over in politics. Bring on the sexual accusers to destroy the candidate and after the campaign the accusers go away. Its this kind of deceit that makes me hate politics!
Kane March 2nd, 2018 at 4:13 pm
I am not vouching for the validity of her claims. I am saying the videos are legit and were posted 5 1/2 years ago. They are not fakes. Her accusations could be complete bs.
Brian March 2nd, 2018 at 4:11 pm
IMO, what she is saying is not the truth. Even though, from a political point of view, I would love for it to be true, I have serious doubts.
Kane March 2nd, 2018 at 4:15 pm
Read my above response to another poster. I’m being careful here. But she’s right about the name of Scott Israel’s wife. It is Susan.
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-school-shooting-who-is-broward-sheriff-scott-israel-20180223-story.html
Brian March 2nd, 2018 at 5:25 pm
Yes, I realize all that you’re saying and I agree it might be true.
I’ old and have learned to read many people. I’m not always right, but none of us are. Well, except Sharyl Attissson. LOL
Kane March 3rd, 2018 at 3:45 am
Sharyl’s never wrong.
T.L.T. March 3rd, 2018 at 11:54 am
Well that SUCKS because she just stated that she doesn’t think there’s a chance of Obama getting in trouble for ObamaGate, and just a small chance that Hilary gets her comeuppance.
She just posted info about her case against the Feds for surveilling her illegally. She revealed that it was OIG-DOJ Horowitz’ dept that swapped out her hard drive, ie stole it.
That implies she thinks it’s a big bunch of BS that OIG Horowitz is now going to be the savior of conservatives & justice for all.
This was no doubt prompted by Trump’s tweet about Sessions and the OIG taking over FISAGate investigation.
So, these are more data points to show why I think Sundance/ Last Refuge are barking up the wrong tree with their theory on Trump/Sessions having everything under finessed control.
Kane March 3rd, 2018 at 12:10 pm
You make good points. No one is as confident as Sundance is in all of this, and while it’s helpful, I still have skepticism. How does one not have doubts when the guilty have gone unpunished for so long.
Kane March 2nd, 2018 at 4:17 pm
Photo of Scott and wife Susan…
http://lmgfl.com/meet-real-scott-israel/
Kureelpa March 2nd, 2018 at 9:18 pm
Is it just my imagination, or does the dog look like it’s owner Scott Israel?
Kane March 3rd, 2018 at 3:47 am
Nice catch. I laughed when I looked a 2nd time.
Kane March 2nd, 2018 at 4:18 pm
And I just discovered (a few minutes ago) that Gateway Pundit posted these videos almost 2 weeks ago. They seem to believe it’s real.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/broward-county-sheriff-accused-affair-17-year-old-girl-forcing-get-abortion/
Here is the only response from the family:
“Israel’s wife Susan accused her husband’s opponent of hiring an actress to make the allegations.”
hoop March 2nd, 2018 at 4:59 pm
He end up a pedophile – and will be put on the child sex offender list.
Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos March 2nd, 2018 at 5:20 pm
Hmmm, this could explain why he didn’t have the sheriffs go in to take out the gun man. Maybe horn dog Israel was tapping another teenage girl and was hoping she’d get popped by Cruz.
Donald Welch March 2nd, 2018 at 6:07 pm
np…that’s both ridiculous and sick. we can do better no?
hoop March 2nd, 2018 at 5:27 pm
Did she keep the “Blue Dress?”
duckandcover March 2nd, 2018 at 5:45 pm
This just goes to show you that Scott Israel is right. Some people just should not have guns. Some people ought to be “de-gunned” so as never again to harm others in any physical or mental way. Do you agree Sheriff?
john March 2nd, 2018 at 5:50 pm
Castrate the prick…
joe k March 2nd, 2018 at 5:56 pm
Irrelevant. This is a distraction.
What’s relevant is Israel’s negligence led to 17 deaths, and the whole story about the shootings is fishy in the extreme.
I don’t care if he had an affair, he might be complicit in mass murder.
Donald Welch March 2nd, 2018 at 6:04 pm
well…..he’s a ‘cratrat so i suppose it’s not a big thang!
nwo must die March 2nd, 2018 at 6:49 pm
the fact that scott is not firing this pos and is pushing for gun control shows he is controlled and WORSE than the scum he works for
Lou March 2nd, 2018 at 7:49 pm
Ah yes the Sheriff from Israel having a good old time as he rapes (statutory) one of his protectees Just the felonious dirty old man you want to have to help run a False Flag “school shooting”.
Individuals aged 17 or younger in Florida are not legally able to consent to sexual activity, and such activity may result in prosecution for statutory rape. Florida statutory rape law is violated when a person has consensual sexual intercourse with an individual under Age 18.
Dave March 2nd, 2018 at 7:56 pm
Not true, age of consent in FL is 16
Dave March 2nd, 2018 at 7:56 pm
I lived in Broward county for 23 years, moved 7 months ago.
Scott Israel is a dirtbag democrat (and a Jew) who’s buddies with Wasserman Schultz, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this woman was telling the truth.
Demorat scum like him would happily acquiesce to “assault weapon” bans from a dem president for us citizens while exempting their government buddies.
beijingyank March 3rd, 2018 at 12:39 am
This Israel cat really creeps me out. Is it just me?
Dick Detective March 3rd, 2018 at 2:04 pm
If true the evidence should not be hard to find.