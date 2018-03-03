Broward Sheriff Accused Of Affair With 17 Year-Old

Here’s the story as well as I can figure it out. These videos were all made and uploaded to Youtube in 2012 when Scott Israel was running for Broward Sheriff. The Youtube account still exists and it has never uploaded any videos except these three. They were just recently discovered and posted on Twitter yesterday (see the tweet at the bottom of the story). All are short and worth watching. I am including the text verbatim as it was posted on the Youtube pages for each clip.

Youtube Text

You know about the illegitimate child of Broward County Sheriff’s candidate Scott Israel. The happily married father of triplets, also had a girlfriend who had an abortion. Scott’s family and friends know nothing about this “friend” he kept on the side for six-months.

Youtube Text

Have you met the former girlfriend of Broward County Sheriff’s candidate Scott Israel? The happily married father of triplets, Scott seems to have a “friend” that his wife Susan knows nothing about. Integrity? That’s Scott Israel. Illegitimate children? That’s Scott Israel. A much younger girlfriend on the side? That’s Scott Israel.

Youtube Text

Meet the former girlfriend of Broward County Sheriff’s candidate Scott Israel. The happily married father of triplets, Scott seems to have a “friend” that his wife Susan knows nothing about. Integrity? That’s Scott Israel. Illegitimate children? That’s Scott Israel. A much younger girlfriend on the side? That’s Scott Israel.

And here’s the tweet that exposed the story yesterday…