Nunes Asks Sessions To Open Criminal Probe…
Short clip from tonight’s broadcast. Catherine Herridge reports on late breaking details involving a letter from Devin Nunes to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
FBI may have violated criminal statutes in FISA application
The FBI may have violated criminal statutes, as well as its own strict internal procedures, by using unverified information during the 2016 election to obtain a surveillance warrant on onetime Trump campaign aide Carter Page, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee charged Thursday in a letter obtained by Fox News.
House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., wrote in his letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that “in this instance, it’s clear that basic operating guidance was violated.”
Nunes cited the Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DIOG), which was created by the bureau and approved by the Justice Department, to say he believed the FBI violated procedures requiring verified and documented evidence in applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
An Oct. 2011 version of the operations guide states that the “accuracy of information contained within FISA applications is of utmost importance… Only documented and verified information may be used to support FBI applications to the court.”
The guidance also states that information in a FISA application must be “thoroughly vetted and confirmed.”
“Former and current DOJ and FBI leadership have confirmed to the committee that unverified information from the Steele dossier comprised an essential part of the FISA applications related to Carter Page,” Nunes wrote Thursday.
Nunes listed five criminal statues that were possibly violated, including conspiracy, obstruction of justice, contempt of court. It also cites statues that make it a crime to willfully deprive a person of a right protected by the Constitution and another preventing unauthorized electronic surveillance.
In the letter, Nunes asks Sessions whether these protocols requiring verified information have changed, and if not, what steps the DOJ or FBI taken to hold officials behind the Page application accountable.
The letter is carbon copied to FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
Here’s a copy of Nunes letter to Jeff Sessions:
Kane March 1st, 2018 at 10:43 pm
Sundance has a small write-up on the story.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/01/devin-nunes-questions-legality-of-fbi-fisa-application-to-attorney-general-jeff-sessions/
Honeybuckets March 2nd, 2018 at 4:26 am
When WHEN WHEN! are we going to see something done?
joe k March 2nd, 2018 at 5:40 pm
Never. When are you going to realize that the federal government is 95% outright criminals?
Donald Welch March 2nd, 2018 at 7:00 am
my take on jeff sessions: no one should have to ‘ask’ (any) AG to do the right thing. he is constantly being called out by many in public forums. that tells me ptrump nominated the wrong guy.
too many on going machinations from the AG office over a protracted time frame on numerous fronts to support the theory that sessions is going to ‘pounce’ at any time.
that’s not happening. he is a GOPe globalist shill planted by mcconnell and is doing exactly what he was put there to do….obstruct, delay and deflect.
my take.
Anonymous G March 2nd, 2018 at 7:56 am
This is it. However, it is foolish to expect the FBI and DOJ to prosecute their own corruption. I guess it is enough to call on them to do so.
-Kane – love this site.
Strayhorse March 2nd, 2018 at 9:07 am
Republicans and ALL Conservative, Christian, Patriots MUST either sign a petition, call their Congressperson, write letter to the U.S. President or something to CHARGE DOJ Sessions DEMANDING a SPECIAL COUNSEL be called forth to investigate Obamagate to include Uranium One and the Clinton-Obama collusion with the Russians; the clear pay-for-play Clinton Foundation/U.S. State Dept under Clinton/Obama schemes to subvert and destroy America; and the George Soros/Bush/Clinton/Obama collusion to destroy America. SPECIAL COUNSEL, SPECIAL COUNSEL, SPECIAL COUNSEL!
buckeyeman March 2nd, 2018 at 9:37 am
It’s long past time to drop the conditional grammar. The FBI DID violate criminal statutes.
JM March 2nd, 2018 at 11:39 am
This is on Trump. It’s gonna cost him in 2020… unless he acts like Commander In Chief and replaces Sessions. He is treating Nunes and the Intel Committee like dog crap.
Neil March 2nd, 2018 at 11:44 am
Grandpa Sessions isn’t going to do squat and neither is Horowitz. These people are all swamp creatures owned by the deep state. I dream of a asteroid strike,tsunami anything to hit DC and that Trump is in Florida when it happens,because that’s the only way justice will ever be served to the criminals in that town.
Anonymous March 2nd, 2018 at 7:49 pm
FISA, a secret court? In America? Didn’t Soviet Union and every communist country have secret courts?
Archibald david March 3rd, 2018 at 9:18 am
Sessions is senile …. SUE the BASTARDS for all they have. The “DOJ” should have ended the sanctuary crap in one day. File the first criminal AND civil lawsuits and the rest would change their tune. Forfeit ALL of Gov. Jerry Brown’s assets to pay damages to the family of that murdered woman ….and jail him as an ACCESSORY.
Yes, “sanctuary implementors” DO OWE DAMAGES for any harm their law breaking leads to. By the way, why is a clerk jailed for refusing to do her duty and register homosexual marriages,but these politicians and police are not jailed for allowing sanctuary cities and refusing to do THEIR duty? SUE them for all their possessions.
Cannot say it often enough, these politicians took an oath to uphold the CONSTITUTION of the United States and therefore cannot whine that they do not have to enforce Federal Law. Every judge or politician blocking that wall is providing material aid and support to Narco Terrorists. Anyone who provides “sanctuary” to an illegal is harboring criminals, PERIOD. And if that illegal commits a crime the sanctuary providers is a ACTIVE ACCOMPLICE to the crime and is PERSONALLY Financially Liable for FULL restitution and gets to serve time for the crime…….. Make them pay a price for their evil ……. If the “Appointed Defenders” of Our HOUSE refuse to do their duty, they are accomplices and personally responsible for the results. “Public Officials” That refuse to enforce the immigration laws and provide “sanctuary” to ILLEGALS automatically assume personal financial responsibility for ANY crimes and any damages created by said ILLEGALS. They also are accessories to any crimes committed by their ILLEGALS and should be JAILED as Accomplices. Same applies to any priest/church that provides “sanctuary” Take all their assets for reparations and jail them as accomplices to the crimes