WATCH: Congressmen Hold ‘Clinton Special Treatment’ Press Conference, Declare War On ‘Crooked’ Mueller Team

MUST SEE FOR EVERY AMERICAN

DO YOUR THING GOOD PEOPLE AND SHARE THIS STORY ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER

EMAIL IT TO ONE FRIEND

Lawmakers attack Robert Mueller, Peter Strzok and much more…

Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Louis Gohmert hold an impromptu presser outside Congress Wednesday.

This is as good as it gets for our side, the good guys, in the never-ending slog against deep state machination of the FBI/DOJ complex. Jim Jordan, Louis Gohmert and others lay it ALL out there on Hillary, Cheryl Mills, Huma, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Comey, Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, Jeannie Rhee, Andrew McCabe and more.

Standing outside the Capitol, holding an impromptu press conference for truth.

Read more here: