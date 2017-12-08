WATCH: Congressmen Hold ‘Clinton Special Treatment’ Press Conference, Declare War On ‘Crooked’ Mueller Team
MUST SEE FOR EVERY AMERICAN
DO YOUR THING GOOD PEOPLE AND SHARE THIS STORY ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER
EMAIL IT TO ONE FRIEND
Lawmakers attack Robert Mueller, Peter Strzok and much more…
Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Louis Gohmert hold an impromptu presser outside Congress Wednesday.
This is as good as it gets for our side, the good guys, in the never-ending slog against deep state machination of the FBI/DOJ complex. Jim Jordan, Louis Gohmert and others lay it ALL out there on Hillary, Cheryl Mills, Huma, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Comey, Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, Jeannie Rhee, Andrew McCabe and more.
Standing outside the Capitol, holding an impromptu press conference for truth.
Read more here:
keithan49 December 8th, 2017 at 3:37 pm
The Ugly is indeed Big.
Kane December 8th, 2017 at 4:00 pm
So ugly you need 3 paper bags over your head and sunglasses.
Jolly Cat December 8th, 2017 at 4:36 pm
Sessions is Attorney General in name only.
yep December 8th, 2017 at 4:59 pm
sessions has been bought out…sessions is part of the deep state….
here is proof below….
cold340t December 8th, 2017 at 5:39 pm
Wake Me when they get to the Bushjr./Cheney presser about what happened before/on/after 9/11/2001. MAGA!
ALberto December 8th, 2017 at 6:44 pm
CMXI MMI ?
Lou December 8th, 2017 at 8:17 pm
Wow and I feared America was dead.
Now all we need is follow up, follow up, follow up, follow up.
AND let the HEADS roll.