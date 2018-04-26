Sessions Grows Impatient With Mueller: ‘He Needs To Conclude’
1) Jeff Sessions concerning Mueller investigation: “This thing needs to conclude” pic.twitter.com/B3Ch5YS63r
— ᏢᏒᎥsᏟᎥᏞᏞᎪ’s ᏉᎥᎬᎳ ™️ (@PriscillasView) April 27, 2018
Quick hit from Hannity tonight on Sessions comments on Mueller.
Anonymous April 26th, 2018 at 11:11 pm
About time.
Anonymous April 27th, 2018 at 8:41 pm
Is he drunk?
yep April 28th, 2018 at 9:19 am
he’s deep state…that what he is…a traitor to the USA….
Brad Johnson April 26th, 2018 at 11:15 pm
The Special Counsel would never have happened if you would have been truthful to the President about the fact you were recusing yourself from a Russian collusion investigation. Sessions, you’re a swamp creature. Please leave.
OldSaltUSNR April 26th, 2018 at 11:31 pm
Why, General Sessions, was the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate “Russian and Trump campaign collusion”, a non-crime with no evidence an appropriate remedy, and an appointment of a second Special Counsel to investigate numerous suspect crimes with good evidence, including obvious perjury, and a possible Coup d’atat against the sitting President by sworn Federal law enforcement officers, the prior CIA director, two prior Secretary’s of State, and Obama Adminstration aides, not an appropriate remedy. In one case, the incoming duly elected President has his Administration trashed by S.C. Mueller and 16 partisan Democrat attorneys, because of potential “conflicts” with the incoming Attorney General, and the other case, the likely perps are charged with investigating themselves.
Session’s is a crook. He’s either compromised and obstructing justice to save himself, or he’s part of the original Democrat led conspiracy. Or, perhaps he’s a simply a vain old man, with no principles whatsoever, and just riding it out until Trump leaves office and he can retire in Alabama.
OldSaltUSNR April 27th, 2018 at 3:44 am
One more thing: I’ve spent some time in Alabama. The people there were just terrific. I seriously considered moving there 5-6 years back.
However, I’m not sure I’m going to be able to look at Alabama quite the same way ever again, for giving America Jeff Sessions. It’d be nice if some of the good folks there gathered their pitchforks, and arrived in D.C. to escort AG Sessions back home.
The Prisoner April 27th, 2018 at 10:20 am
A while back we were repeatedly told Comey is a straight shooter. Then we were told the same of Mueller. And we have this ongoing mythology that Sessions is a loyal, by the book person. Fool me once, fool me twice, …
Anonymous April 27th, 2018 at 4:58 pm
Gohmert said the only Republicans backing Mueller were those hoping for Trump’s impeachment and for a job under the Pence administration. They’ll need Democrat votes to get confirmed.
reality truth April 28th, 2018 at 12:01 pm
Comey is a straight shooter. Its just that his target to destroy is “the truth”.
Bob Wilson April 27th, 2018 at 6:56 am
I hope you post this elsewhere as well. it’s very good.
The Prisoner April 27th, 2018 at 10:39 am
You answered your question about Sessions correctly. Either way, Sessions is a disgrace to the nation and to himself.
V April 27th, 2018 at 1:04 am
https://youtu.be/OIWy_XrMZwE?t=346
Honeybuckets April 27th, 2018 at 3:47 am
I am sooo hoping that Rip Van Winkle has awakened.
ver2cal April 27th, 2018 at 7:09 am
Wake up people. The only thing you need to know about Sessions is his unwavering support for Rosenstein and Wray. Those two douche bags are swamp de jour. Whatever happens to PDJT is no matter because Rosenstein and Wray will continue the tradition of deep state before country. Elections won’t mean a damn thing unless they coincide with the deep states choice for president. Sessions isn’t evil just incompatible with MAGA and draining his beloved swamp.
The Prisoner April 27th, 2018 at 10:16 am
Yes. Big deal, Sessions goes before an unrelated committee and makes a minor statement without any action proposed. It’s a diversion. He indicated major concern that Strzok & Page may be smeared for “disciplinary matters”.
Joshua April 27th, 2018 at 7:21 am
As the witch hunt dies empty of Russian Trump Collusion, there are going to be trophies to mount on the walls as silent assassin Sessions orchestrates it from behind the scenes…remember, the bulk of the IG report and Huber are just getting started with the end of, again, the witch hunt…
The Prisoner April 27th, 2018 at 10:18 am
The DOJ had all the documents 3 months ago and most of them 6 months ago. The DOJ is involved in a criminal coverup, the DOJ is not going to allow an internal audit to stop that.
The witch hunt is dying? How? With the senate republicans pushing an unconstitutional protect Mueller act?
Joshua April 27th, 2018 at 10:50 am
There are many moving parts…pay attention.
The Senate doesn’t make law, the House does and the President must sign on.
Joshua April 27th, 2018 at 10:54 am
The House, rather, must sign on with President Trump…not going to happen.
RandyLee April 27th, 2018 at 4:40 pm
actually the president makes the laws by signing the bills. the senate and house only pass the bills to get them to his desk.
RandyLee April 27th, 2018 at 4:38 pm
well first of all, Trump would have to sign that stupid bill. does anyone really think he would do that? of course the media would conclude that makes him guilty of god knows what but they already think he is guilty of a multitude of crimes so who really cares what they think.
and secondly, mcconnell has already stated that bill like that would not be brought to the senate floor, essentially killing it before it ever gets started. its the first intelligent thing turtle has done since Trump was elected.
JM April 27th, 2018 at 7:44 am
Since we now know that not a single shred of Russia-Trump collusion existed to launch the Special Counsel, Sessions has every right to un-recuse himself and shut the witch hunt down himself. Instead, this will go on into the midterms, since Mr. McGoo can’t even find his desk.
ll April 27th, 2018 at 7:49 am
Sleepy woke up?
Chad Chalmers April 27th, 2018 at 8:06 am
The pending IG report should decimate the Deep State within the FBI and the DoJ. Both rosenstein and mueller should be fired and investigated for:
1. There violation of the Federal Code of Ethics based under the blatant conflicts of interest, as reported by the MSM
2. For potential involvement in the U1 scandal
3. For potential obstruction of justice
4. For any potential involvement in the Pelican Project, the suppression of Project Cassandra, or the Iran Deal
The Prisoner April 27th, 2018 at 10:13 am
All of that information has been known for a long time in the DOJ. You expect an internal audit to be the answer? The leaders of the DOJ are corrupt. There is no lack of evidence. Evidence is not the problem. Those 1.2 million documents were promised 3 months ago. The DOJ had most of the in October.
Anonymous April 27th, 2018 at 5:00 pm
Exactly. Horowitz is in damage control because the FBI texts were leaked, forcing him to act. We need an special counsel to investigate this entire coup conspiracy – the DOJ/FBI cannot be trusted to investigate themselves in criminal sedition.
Tainted by the truth April 27th, 2018 at 9:49 am
Thing is, Sessions knew from the start what this “investigation ” was. He stepped aside to allow this presidency to be attacked, possible overthrow.
THe more information, the more he is chiseled out as a key player.
Yeah I’m sure he is wanting this to end.
Joshua April 27th, 2018 at 10:04 am
…or could Sessions have allowed the SHAM to continue as it was while working behind the scenes to effect outcomes as they are occurring within the snake pit that is the deep state?
The Prisoner April 27th, 2018 at 10:11 am
You cannot give us a single indicator of this.
Joshua April 27th, 2018 at 10:28 am
Uhhmmm…for one he did recuse allowing the deep state to in effect hang itself with criminal tards for example, like Comey to wrap himself up in complicity 6 ways to Sunday.
Plus, the pending IG Report being released in following segments will be forthcoming.
Also, Huber is authorized as effectively Special Council on this unprecedented Treasonous Coup Attempt…
There is much more, you only need open your eyes.
The Prisoner April 27th, 2018 at 10:10 am
All indications are that Sessions is part of the plot.
Joshua April 27th, 2018 at 10:56 am
Except for the ” indications” that are NOT…. which are many.
Tainted by the truth April 27th, 2018 at 5:12 pm
Who is in jail? Next case.
Joshua April 27th, 2018 at 6:11 pm
Oh, so you are one of those that know more than all of the patriots who on the YUGE Coup Attempt and must have instant justice right now or else – WOW!
Okay BWHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Tainted by the truth April 27th, 2018 at 8:28 pm
Patriots? You? More like troll.
Joshua April 27th, 2018 at 9:06 pm
Just paying attention and helping spread info with those who have eyes to see and ears to hear. Like most on this site and the site’s creator…Also, I have faith in President Trump’s continued successes that seem to never stop…how about you?
This “thing” as Sessions describes is not an instant fix as you seem to think…get real.
ZOG April 27th, 2018 at 11:06 am
Mullet needs to be arrested for the part he played in U1. He is as dirty as they come.
Anonymous April 27th, 2018 at 11:51 am
Should we translate for him? “Time to end this thing Mueller. Pence is waiting and needs to get the Establishment program back on track.”
RandyLee April 27th, 2018 at 4:34 pm
mulehead needs to conclude and you sessions, need to get off your ass and actually do something constructive for a change!! this is your DOJ. so act like you know what you are doing!!! just for a change. you might find you like it.
marvin April 27th, 2018 at 6:10 pm
Senile old bastard should resign.
Joseph Chiara April 28th, 2018 at 9:43 am
Yet, he stands down and does nothing.
No indictments, not even McCabe who received a criminal referral from the DOJ IG…not indicted, not arrested, no raids or seizures…. nothing.
Sessions has been corrupt and criminal, obstructing justice, derelict in his duties to enforce the law equally, betraying the American people and the rule of law in this country. Fire Session.
A two sentence complaint does not change his behaviors and their consequences… it is pure diversion and BS for those who want to avoid red pill reality.
Joshua April 28th, 2018 at 10:01 am
…or could this be what is known as another Machivellian indicator that most cannot fathom… some have referred to these kinds of maneuvers as 4D Chess. Given all that is getting exposed, where clearly under Hellery NOTHING would have been, I’d say Sessions, together with President Trump, are conducting masterful circles around the entrenched enemies within…It is a double pleasure to deceive the deceiver.
patience yo 8-o
reality truth April 28th, 2018 at 12:05 pm
These people are at war against the people of the US, and he is up there pretending to be all prim and proper. I don’t think I could live with myself knowing that I was that weak. But that is because I am a real man, not a spineless chump like Sessions.