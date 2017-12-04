Gregg Jarrett WRECKS Mueller, Comey And Peter Strzok: ‘The Entire Cabal Is Corrupt’

Posted by on December 4, 2017 3:35 am
Excellent discussion from Fox News Sunday morning…

 

 

 

2 responses to Gregg Jarrett WRECKS Mueller, Comey And Peter Strzok: ‘The Entire Cabal Is Corrupt’

  1. southernsue December 4th, 2017 at 10:45 am

    i pray that they all go down
    corruption is unbelievable

    go trump and team

    • Fangdog December 5th, 2017 at 1:18 am

      It is going to take the general population a long time to get an awareness and grasp as to just how corrupt.

