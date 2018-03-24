LOL, Tucker Asks For This Video To Go Viral On Facebook
Congress Needs To Wake Up!
Excellent hit from last night’s show. Psychologist Robert Epstein explains the soon-to-be released results of his groundbreaking study. Facebook and Google repent to the world for not ‘doing enough’ to elect Hillary Clinton. The tech giants unite to control what content to filter, what we’re allowed to view.
Dr. Epstein: I can tell you we should be paranoid because Google and Facebook can do is really mind-boggling. For example if Mark Zuckerberg on election day last year, if he had chosen to press the enter key early morning and just sent out a message to Hillary Clinton supporters only saying, “Go out and vote,” that would have sent her an additional 450,000 voters that day with no one knowing that this had occurred. And that’s just Facebook. What Google can do is really off the scale. Our studies show that Google can take a 50-50 split among undecided voters and change it into a 90-10 split with no one knowing they had been manipulated and without leaving a paper trail… It has to do with those search suggestions. Literally from the very first character that you type into the search bar you are being manipulated. And we’ve done 16 months of experiments. We’ve done all the research now and we know exactly how this works. The threat is absolutely, positively profound.
Strayhorse March 24th, 2018 at 3:50 pm
Facebook and Google ARE A THREAT to national security IF Russia is a threat to national security. The influences seen and unseen by both can destroy Amrica’s Constitutional Republic and place Americans in clear and present danger IF IN FACT the programming algorithms being used by both Facebook and Google are MAKING citizens unknowingly choose what Facebook and Google want them to choose and not what the citizen really wanted to choose. INVESTIGATE THE NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS OF FACEBOOK AND GOOGLE. INTERNET PRIVACY MUST BE OBSERVED AND PROTECTED by the laws of the land.
Tom March 24th, 2018 at 4:52 pm
“It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.” Mass control has been the Holy Grail of all media technologies, at least since the printing press was invented, and probably before that. Every day I’m torn between loving the internet’s ability to bring me news and opinion from around the world, and praying for a giant solar flare to end this madness.
Rocket March 24th, 2018 at 4:55 pm
I vote for the solar flare
Kane March 24th, 2018 at 5:08 pm
Solar flare without a doubt. I could take my first day off in the past 326 days.
Snodgrass March 25th, 2018 at 12:32 am
We ask to be gods, yet we desire the mercy of God from ourselves.
I am patiently waiting for archeologists to dig up a computer some day, that has been built thousands of years ago. Maybe preflood just to get the message across.
Edward March 24th, 2018 at 8:53 pm
Google can do nothing. We know who we have to vote for and we know we believe can get a job done. In most cases, it’s the best of two evils.
Edward March 24th, 2018 at 8:55 pm
Putin obtained 77 percent of all votes. I don’t think Google or Facebook would have had any repercussions. Google is filth.Overrated.
Will March 25th, 2018 at 1:03 am
Maybe I am in the minority. I won’t fo FB and very rarely will I use Google for a search. And no G mail.