LOL, Tucker Asks For This Video To Go Viral On Facebook

Congress Needs To Wake Up!

Excellent hit from last night’s show. Psychologist Robert Epstein explains the soon-to-be released results of his groundbreaking study. Facebook and Google repent to the world for not ‘doing enough’ to elect Hillary Clinton. The tech giants unite to control what content to filter, what we’re allowed to view.

Dr. Epstein: I can tell you we should be paranoid because Google and Facebook can do is really mind-boggling. For example if Mark Zuckerberg on election day last year, if he had chosen to press the enter key early morning and just sent out a message to Hillary Clinton supporters only saying, “Go out and vote,” that would have sent her an additional 450,000 voters that day with no one knowing that this had occurred. And that’s just Facebook. What Google can do is really off the scale. Our studies show that Google can take a 50-50 split among undecided voters and change it into a 90-10 split with no one knowing they had been manipulated and without leaving a paper trail… It has to do with those search suggestions. Literally from the very first character that you type into the search bar you are being manipulated. And we’ve done 16 months of experiments. We’ve done all the research now and we know exactly how this works. The threat is absolutely, positively profound.