Paul Sperry Breaking — Atlantic hit piece on Trump was set up by Biden campaign and Conor Lamb…

“To think that I would make statements negative to our military and fallen heroes when nobody has done what I’ve done,” for the US armed forces, Trump said. “It’s a total lie … It’s a disgrace.”

BREAKING: Hill Republicans suspect disputed anonymous story re Trump disrespecting fallen war vets was planted by Biden campaign: Biden used The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg pal Rep Conor Lamb (D-PA, Marine major) to amplify story. Goal:blunting military absentee ballots for Trump — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 6, 2020

Trump meets with grieving mothers at Arlington National Cemetery

President Trump had an impromptu meeting with two mothers of fallen soldiers following Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery. Mr. Trump was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence.

Does President Trump act like someone who disrespects fallen soldiers?