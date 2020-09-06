Paul Sperry Breaking — Atlantic hit piece on Trump was set up by Biden campaign and Conor Lamb…
Trump tells reporters the story is false
“To think that I would make statements negative to our military and fallen heroes when nobody has done what I’ve done,” for the US armed forces, Trump said. “It’s a total lie … It’s a disgrace.”
Just published by Paul Sperry in the last hour…
BREAKING: Hill Republicans suspect disputed anonymous story re Trump disrespecting fallen war vets was planted by Biden campaign: Biden used The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg pal Rep Conor Lamb (D-PA, Marine major) to amplify story. Goal:blunting military absentee ballots for Trump
Paul Sperry — Hill Republicans suspect disputed anonymous story regarding Trump disrespecting fallen war vets was planted by Biden campaign: Biden used The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg pal Rep Conor Lamb (D-PA, Marine major) to amplify story. Goal — blunting military absentee ballots for Trump.
Bonus Clip — Trump At Arlington Cemetery
Trump meets with grieving mothers at Arlington National Cemetery
President Trump had an impromptu meeting with two mothers of fallen soldiers following Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery. Mr. Trump was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence.
Does President Trump act like someone who disrespects fallen soldiers?
If the MSM says its true, then the Low Information Voters will believe it.
It’s all about the military absentee mail-in ballots! Biden wants to stop them ’cause he knows he won’t get any!
Jon Ossoff claims in his campaign ad that he’s not accepting any corporate donations..hmmm?
He’s not getting any?
Dems use slush funds to launder the money so they can make claims like that with straight faces.
Half the national debt is purely stolen money in the hands of the politicians and thereto connected patrons of politicians via entities. The other half is RINO and dem incompetence.
Rumor is in T2 we’ll have the Trump reset to the benefit of the people as opposed to the Globalist reset should biteme win.
MAGA2020, 2024 & 2028
VOTE VOTE VOTE
Old Joey Biden doesn’t just need a drug test before the debate. We need transmission jammers and frequency scanners to inspect the new tissue inside his ears. I have always heard mens ears get bigger with age, but this is really odd.
Trump should carry a signal jamming device in his pocket.
Scramble or create static for any wireless transmissions within 50 feet.
Then let the debates roll, watch the deer in the headlights look on Biden.
Tman,
Good thought but than much of the broadcast functions won’t work either and we won’t get to see it.
You’d have to get the production to be 100% all wired, which I don’t think that equipment is around anymore. Still a good idea though.
Better yet, record the audio then play it back to the media after the event. THAT would be devastating. Imagine hearing Joe repeating what he is being told to say in his ear.
Dems would just say it was a set up !
It won’t matter. Biden is so off, it would be obvious. He is bound to get off pace and ramble.
My money is on no debates taking place. If there is one, it’ll will be a miracle.
Regardless of whether the rumored debt reset happens, Americans need to understand what is at stake here.
Remember the incredible Trump economy of just a few months ago? As soon as DJT halted the federal bureaucracy from constantly issuing stupid new rules, the economy took off like a rocket.
Now consider this: what Trump did, could have been done by ANY PRESIDENT. The reason they didn’t do it, is because THEY WERE THE ONES MILKING AMERICANS DRY, and they WANTED THAT TO CONTINUE.
The election is not about ideology. It is about one thing only: do you want to live in the free nation that you were promised in the Constitution, or do you want to be a beast of burden for a bunch of blackmailed pedophile parasites?
Vote wisely.
You say: “It is about one thing only: do you want to live in the free nation that you were promised in the Constitution, or do you want to be a beast of burden for a bunch of blackmailed pedophile parasites?” So quit holding back – can you tell us how you really feel?
Another partner of Biden chk., where this link goes. http://www.antifa.com
John Kerry did stop the military ballots, remember?
Never trust the blue dogs.
In my 21 years serving in the US Navy, I found that EVERY serviceman who was also a democrat, to be nothing more than a backstabbing ladder climber. NEVER trust a democrat military member.
Colin Powell. James Mattis. et AL.
My cousin ( retired Brig General) told me he voted for Obummer. regretted it and did not the second time. Democrats are scum
Never trust a commie Democrat scumbag no matter WHAT they do…
Exactly
I wish that were true. Ever meet a modern soldier or sailor? Huge amount are woke women and woke men. Programmed in college and through special diversity classes in basic.
I have met Captains and majors that were die hard Democrats. It’s not 1980 anymore .
My son, a Corpsman, just last week told me a story where a woke sailor told him that they were offended by how my son spoke to another sailor. This is the norm at this station. He is disgusted with many of the pansies he has to work with.
if you don’t want to be offended, don’t join the military.
You are thinking rationally. That’s not how leftists think. Leftists are only concerned with one thing: who is in control. And there is only one side they can accept being in control: theirs.
Hell, he’s hoping the national guard members won’t vote!
They’re going to be cleaning up the Democrat’s mess!
Perfect video on big tech’s censoring
And Low information voters = People who watch loads of TV.
It’s called programming for a reason
That was probably one of the most profoundly underrated comments of the century.
It came from “Out of the Shadows”, and it is well said. Pull it up on YT, f it is still there. American media/Hollywood going back to Disney, Paley, et al.
Television
Tell a vision
Shhhh…..Don’t let their secret out…
Now that is an understatement!
Maybe so, but If the MSM says its true……. EVERYONE else knows NOT to believe them.
That is a rule I use…….never fails.
Give the American voter more credit than that. No way and I mean NO WAY do voters believe this story except the 20% wacky left that want it to be true. 86% of Americans believe the media prints FAKE NEWS this story is just another one they can add to the ongoing list.
They need every single vote they can get. Especially those wacky 20%ers
That’s what they count on!
Low information voters are, largely democrat voters.
No conservatives are going to believe that inane allegation and the militaty all know that Trump is their best friend.
I would love to see a law suite against the perps of this horrid rumor.
If MSM says it’s true, then it’s not true. There is very few exceptions to this sad reality anymore.
It won’t matter. With under 60 days to go, the only fools that believe this 💩 already have Biden sign on their lawn.
MAGA.
The reporters from news outlets, including FNC, that got anonymous confirmation only confirmed that McCain and Trump didn’t like each other, “but not the main allegations of the Atlantic story.”
Jennifer Griffin is a DISGRACE.
I will be writing Fox News and complaining to them.
@Joy – Griffin’s reporting on the Atlantic article was as you say: a DISGRACE. And, UNPROFESSIONAL. Bad job Fox.
J Griffin has always been a Trump hater, check it out
She was on Cavuto this am, breathlessly reporting the story.
there were a few times where her voice was cracking some.
Cavuto is a Never Trumper, too. I skip his show – especially since he announced we were all going to die of the Covid19 virus.
Both are hysterical hack jobs.
Yep…me, too. I remember when I watched tv a lot 10 or so years ago, I like Cavuto. I know he turned into a NeverTrumper wierdo, but he seems real bitter, too…..maybe one in the same thing.
The problem with so many of the Trump haters is that they want the president to be “their friend”. They discount everything he gets done because “he talks rough and doesn’t act like someone who could be their friend”. I have never understood this. Trump makes me cringe sometimes for sure and I do not agree with all that he says but from an ideology perspective, he is spot on. The country doesn’t need a president who seems to “be their friend” like Obama tried to do most of the time. The country needs a chief executive officer who upholds his oath and the constitution and gets problems solved. GW Bush was a nice guy and probably a good person but he didn’t get much done and didn’t fix the systemic problems we have. I’ll take Trump over a “nice guy” every time because the country is what matters today more than ever. Want a “friend”? Get a dog.
They are so unaccustomed to seeing a real man who has a fine family and a successful
business that they don’t know what to do. It’s a terrible threat to their egos.
Take a good look at Cavuto and tell me he isn’t a double for Porky Pig.
I move to CNBC until Charles Payne comes on
Love Charles Payne, great show with Dave Portnoy last week.
You mean the non-srory!
And I bet Neil was salivating … he’s always been a T hater.
When you hear that breathless spewing, you just know.
Add snippy Jedidiah Bela to the complaint list. Can’t stomach her anymore. Pete Hegseth alone is quite enough on weekend F&F.
Tell them to get rid of that fat pig, Donna Brazile, world class liar and racist.
I sometimes mistake her for a water buffalo if I happen to walk by the TV and she is on.
Uhm… democrat (but I repeat…)
A woman definitely raised to the level of her incompetence. There is a satire on Bill Clinton talking about Donna Brazile. He says, “Take Donna Brazile. Before, she would have been bringin’ us coffee, not runnin’ the place”.
Who would of thought! Fox News! I followed them for years, and now except for a few folks they’re gone rogue.I don’t miss them one bit since dropping them a year ago. Power indeed corrupts!
She’s been this way for a long time. Fox tries to pass her off as a Katherine Herridge. She’s not. She’s a Herridge wannabe who grabs onto anything negative about Trump. I dare anyone to look at her past reports and say otherwise. She may also be influenced by her husband.
husband? Peter?
The Murdoch kids have done this. The Atlantic Magazine is owned by Steve Jobs widow, if I’m not mistaken.
The NYT is owned by the kids also. Their privilege is that they get to despise an effective man from their inherited wealth positions in charge of major media.
But like little sycophants,they covered it. Jenn is being used!
Any American that has seen the details of McStain’s service record will despise McCain…. if not for the members of his family that were ranking officers protecting him, he would have ended up in prison when he returned stateside and would have remained there till he passed away. He was a traitor and a disgrace.
And why would Trump like him? McCain was a major part of the fake dossier in an attempt to remove a duly elected President. Trump had EVERY right and reason to call McCain out for the lying sack of Shiite he had become…. service to your nation does NOT give you the right to betray her later……
I really hope this comes back to bite Biden and the Atlantic.
And “the major stakeholder” in The Atlantic..
and that pos connor lamb on principle he should not have done this being an ex marine.
“Power Corrupts”
What kind of marine becomes a Dem anyway?
Vindman and Colin Powell I know they weren’t marines but still
Yep. This has their stink all over it.
Take it from a retired Marine…there are good Marines, and there are bad Marines…
Once a Marine, always a Marine. Good or bad. Semper Fi is taken lightly by some.
Did he get elected in PA? Wasn’t he running for something?
The media are the enemy of the people.
OAN is a high quality network. Can trust what and how they report news.
Demonrats using dirty tricks? Gee I’m so shocked. I wonder if the press will cover it? Nahhh!
They will have more coming, they realized that they dropped the Billie Bush thing too early so the next one will be the weekend before the election
My thoughts…news outlets went from reporting the news to journalism, then to investigative journalism and finally to instigative journalism—no news your way, create it to form new news…
The Leftists are lying and cheating to win. God bless Donald J. Trump.
Democrats, for about the last decade, can’t win anything of any kind without cheating. Plain and simple. They are all frauds and liars.
You can thank the Kennedy family for that. They elevated voter fraud to a high art in getting JFK elected.
It won’t work Joe…..we all know your trash.
Uhm… More sauce please. What evidence do we have Biden was behind this?
I promise you, I can handle the information. Let’s see it.
Atlantic is owned by Biden Mega donor. Joe was ready with a scripted answer to a derogatory statement disguised as a question.
And a ad minutes later…..!
Biden’s handlers. Not Biden. He is so senile that he can’t read a teleprompter correctly. Probably needs help to eat his jello at night.
Uh….more sauce please. What evidence do we have that the Atlantic story was true?
Anonymous sources? Anyone on the record? Any real proof? Can you handle that?
Do you see it, Mr. Lounds? Do you see it? Can you see it yet? Open your eyes or I’ll staple your eyelids to your forehead. Do you see it?
What evidence do YOU have that he wasn’t?? Just playing by your rules…..
The Demonrats haven’t changed since the civil war they started, and now they seek to start another. I hope if they do we purge them from the nation and never let them hold office again.
Charlie Hebdo never got mouthy about islam after some public image reps paid them a visit
The full list of everybody who was at that meeting when he supposedly dissed the vets. Publish the list and let respectable journalists (Catherine Herridge, Sheryl Allison, Maria Bartiromo, etc. ) to work their way down that list. They’ll find the snake in the haystack.
There’s no leak since President Trump never said it.
Biden owes ALL Americans an apology for insulting the Military and attacking our Commander In Chief , with a Loe – for political purposes and personal gain. Disgusting !
This intention act of spreading a false story to the American people – Disqualifies Biden from any office.
Note: Biden continues to repeat the false story about Charlottsville .
Democrats always want to disenfranchise the Military Voter.
Trump’s record on significantly increasing defense spending, providing pay raises for military personnel, improving veteran care, and reevaluating oversea deployments effectiveness as far as the cost of lives and resources is concerned has been much better than anything Biden and Obama did.
Talk is cheap. Actions count.
The latest Peter Schweitzer book details Joe Biden’s “pay to play” diplomacy with China where Hunter Biden $1.5 billion deal and partnership in Bohai Harvest harvested American nuclear secrets and dual use technology for the CCP. Much like the Clintons facilitating Putin’s control of Uranium markets.
That Obama/Biden Iran deal provided funding for bounties on U S. military personnel.
Don’t forget the Benghazi scandal.
I had a feeling that the Atlantic innuendos were mischaracterizations by dome of Biden’s Confederates whose mobs of Antifa, BLM, and the TDS afflicted have been rioting, etc., ever since Trump was elected.
The Democratic party wants to scapegoat Trump and the Republicans for the Democratic party’s legacy of slavery, racism, bigotry, intolerance, segregation, lynch mobs, and the KKK hoodlums.
They want to scapegoat Trump and Republicans former foreign policy failures that appeased and strengthened Russia, China, and Iran.
The Democratic party under Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer are promoting lawlessness in our cities, on our borders, and throughout the highest offices in government. They “blame America”, weaken our military, appease our foes, and corrupt our government every time they’re in control.
President Trump’s actions prove he is the best choice for the United States.
MSM is fake news.
Russia collusion tactics courtesy nasty Hillary.
When will Schiff start the investigation?
Course it was. This president, Trump, shook every hand at military graduation. I wish Obama was not my CDR in Chief, Trumps Army must be better.
Democratic party leadership (not the average D voter) is evil to the core. May God strike them dead.
The “average D voter” who votes for the “average D candidate” after all we’ve seen the last 4 years is as guilty as Hillary Clinton.
IF Lamb did this, he’s forfeited his honor of serving.
Semper Mendacem: ~Always Lying!
In his sorry case it should be:
‘Semper Gumby’ = ‘Always Flexible’ (bends over for money anyway…)
Check any odd funding coming from the DNC…
Just sayin’…
Semper Fi!
Biden wanted to get one more punch in on behalf of his fellow coup plotter John McCain and lend creditibility to the fraudulent article by tying the past clips of McCain and the Gold Star dad media created controversy so it could be shown during his staged presser. Meamwhile not one word about the FOP endorsing Trump from the MSM.
Biden and all Democrats are the scum of the earth.
The Democratic Party is so horrible they can’t win on their (horrible) policies, so they’re depending on cheating. Everybody knows it. We all know it. You know they’re BAD. Had enough?
I’m really getting sick of this crap it’s one thing to disagree with the President I disagreed with Obama on everything but you didn’t see people acting this way to disparage the President the left has really gone of the cliff
Cities didn’t burn down and get looted either.
Even a total retard wouldn’t believe this stupidity. Biden is a dope.
Bunch of lies won’t sway my vote. Besides McCain can RiH.
Biden plying dirty tricks like he was in high school. This is going to backfire bigly on Biden’s campaign. Perhaps this is the parallel to the bag lady calling us basket of deplorables.
Totally unbelievable for your average American, they see his actions and interactions with the military and hear his words. Total desperation for dems that see their polls and candidate crashing daily.
The only thing they have left is fraud, suppression, and legal actions. Show up on Nov 3rd at the polls hell or high water and go red down ticket. give him congress and the White House to fully open the drain on the swamp.
Landslide in red.
Get ready for after the election. Trump will win and then the riots will start. Except the militias will start pushing back in a big way if the government doesn’t. It will be open season on Antifa and BLM
C’Mon Man!!!!! I just don’t get it! Why would someone want to do such a despicable thing???? Bless their heart.
All the Socialist/Democrats have is a stack of lies.. so that is what they use. Every day a new lie, with more on tap. Saul Alinski is their god, Rules for Radicals is their bible… you can find every dirty trick and lie in there. The Democrat Party has become the Devils Disciples….
Agreed. Don’t leave out the dirty money finding all of it either. Lots of puppets being manipulated by the money.
Basement boy continues tale of a do nothing politician except enriching your family and communist democrats.
Everybody knows how dirty Dims are.
Trump has been a protector of vets and soldiers.
What can we think of Biden, a man who used the USA help to Ukraine to bribe their government for their AG to be expelled, with the purpose of preventing his son from from being investigated. They at all corrupt!
Fake NEWS for destruction is very OLD. The Swamp gets bigger without accountability. TRUMP is about accountability. Petraeus was the Westmoreland of the Desert. Conor Lamb is part the effort to make Pittsburgh GAY.
The Atlantic is majority-owned by one of Biden’s biggest donors – billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs.
Billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, Steve Jobs widow, donated $500,000 to Joe Biden’s campaign. She is also the owner of the Atlantic Magazine that put out the fake story that President Trump made disparaging comments about soldiers. I guess she is trying to save her half-million dollar investment because Joe is dropping like a rock in the polls.
Existentialism has become the sine qua non operative assumption of all Democrats. The party has nothing to do with Labor any more. Perception is their ONLY reality, so if their media feed them narratives that are the journalistic equivalent of LSD, they dutifully believe tbem.
I have already heard of people on Facebook (I don’t have Facebook) that are saying Trump hates Vets. Seriously, you could only believe this if you are literally under mind control . They probably wear a face mask and believe in social distancing.
They are so indoctrinated they wear a facemask when they are on facebook…..
Conor Lamb is a lying snake.
If the MSM & DEM establishment are pushing it, then it’s a lie.
“Creepy, Sleepy Joe and Hoe” are disgraces to our nation!
The story is trying to lay the basis for a coup d’etat with military support for January after the election. The CCP/D’s are trying to spin the results into confusion and dispute before the election and plan on carrying it on until January. When they’ll get a mob and traitorous soldiers to march on the White House with Obama in the lead demanding Trump leave office. There’s a reason Obama picked his house in DC, for that moment. This is all orchestrated for that moment to come in history.
These shameful overt attempts by the power hungry left will only drive more voters toward Trump. Let’s hope all the down ballot effects are enough to destroy these cancerous Hypocrites forever.
Trump 2020 and beyond!
The Politico just ran a piece on 8/28 about hitting Trump where he is strong. This slanderous fiction came out right after that. The Left is organized as an Anti Trump Industrial Complex.
This downright underhanded accusation just goes to show you what lengths the hateful panicked Biden team will go to go hurt Trump! It will not work!! Trump loves the military and they know it!!! Trump 2020!!
You would think people would figure out that if these people can do this to make a sitting duly elected person that these same people don’t have something up their sleeve for them really lets us know how delusional they choose to be.
And that is why they are called useful IDIOTS,… Same plot,.. different time… if you do not know history, you are doomed to repeat it and these commies can ever find a way into power, the idiots will be the first to be exterminated….
They have thrown every possible lie and disgusting tactic at him, and he is still great and getting greater!
They have shown how corrupt they are, and not even trying to hide it. Lies always come out.
A good reporter would round up everyone who was with Trump that day and ask for a statement. Seems like most with him that day have spoken out. If this would happen the story would be dropped immediately!
No MSM is going to do that. Even Bolton, who was there, said it was not true. Sarah Sanders was there and said it was not true. Why have they waited so long anyway? It’s just more desperate crap.