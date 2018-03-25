Man Facing JAIL TIME For ‘Grossly Offensive’ Joke…
On Thursday, a court found Mark Meechan (AKA Count Dankula) guilty of a hate crime for posting a video of a “grossly offensive” prank on YouTube. He’s now facing jail time for the joke. The 30-year-old, a self-described “s***poster” and free speech advocate, trained his girlfriend’s pug dog to raise his paw, mimicking a Nazi salute. Meechan filmed the trick and posted the footage to YouTube, where it has racked up over three million views. Meechan was reported to authorities, and in April of 2016, was arrested for his alleged hate crime.
Hours after the guilty verdict was handed down, Meechan sat down with journalist Tommy Robinson. “I feel just drained, mentally. I have absolutely no energy.” Asked about what sort of precedent this verdict sets, Meechan said a comedian’s intent and context no longer matters.
“I know why I made the joke. You know why I made the joke. Everybody knows why I made the joke, what my intent was and also the context that was pervaded,” he explained, adding that this never mattered to the court.
“It’s really scary for comedians,” he continued. “If they make a joke, their context and intent apparently don’t matter and it’s a case of, ‘No, you don’t get to decide what you mean. We get to decide what you mean.”
Meechan hopes something good can come from his sentencing: U.K. residents will wake up to the tyranny of their own hate crime laws.
Even if it takes me going to jail for a year for me to show everyone how ridiculous and overreaching hate speech laws are, where a YouTube comedian — a s***poster like myself — can go to prison for an entire year for everyone in the country to realize, “holy s***, these laws need to be changed, they’re overreaching, they’re authoritative, they’re clearly being used to control public discourse, people are seeing things that we don’t like them seeing and that’s what these laws are being used for.” If it takes me going to prison for a year to actually get people to see that and campaign for these laws to be changed, I’m happy to do that.
Meechan is set for sentencing on April 23.
fat feller March 25th, 2018 at 9:09 pm
Holy shit! Just a bizzare story here CK. I’ve read where comedians have pretty much stopped going to college campuses so as to not offend the twinks there. Damned awful.
Kane March 26th, 2018 at 5:34 am
Right on the comedians. PC culture has taken over most institutions. Snowflakes are in charge.
RgS March 25th, 2018 at 9:47 pm
The 1st and 2nd amendments are under assault by the elites. They think they are the only ones entitled to think and express their ideas. It is totalitarian and I’m shocked how far it has developed. Trump has been a bump in the road towards their goal, but we have a lot of work to do to stop and reverse the course. The American Revolution was a tough road facing overwhelming odds and again those wanting liberty today face the same challenge.
TEWS_Pilot March 25th, 2018 at 10:28 pm
[MIRROR] The Count Dankula Nazi Pug Video (#freedankula #streisandeffect)
Kane March 25th, 2018 at 11:10 pm
It is no doubt extremely offensive, and I say that as someone who doesn’t tolerate gross displays of anti-semitism on this site. But to put someone in prison for a joke video is going too far.
Dixie March 25th, 2018 at 11:19 pm
And yet, young David Hogg can give the Communist/Nazi salute at the end of his speech the other day—on a youtube video—and that’s OK?????
Sparky March 26th, 2018 at 12:29 am
Dixie, I think you can find something more constructive to do than watch videos of David Hogg.
Doncha think?
Joe March 26th, 2018 at 5:39 pm
That fits the narrative…Hogg is just another brain washed idiot kid who likes spotlight…
El bochie March 26th, 2018 at 12:15 am
What the he’ll is going on in britain?
Sparky March 26th, 2018 at 12:40 am
“What the he’ll is going on in britain?”
It was overrun by the Greville Janners of this world long ago.
Joe March 26th, 2018 at 5:37 pm
This is neofeudalism…People are too stupid to raise that noose is tightening .I feel sorry for this man being a victim of the globalist cabal…